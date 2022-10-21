First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.53. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.