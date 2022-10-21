Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.53.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

