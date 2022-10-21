Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,480.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Stock Up 0.9 %

CSU stock opened at C$1,856.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,783.98 and a one year high of C$2,385.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,976.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,000.05.

Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 85.0899937 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Software news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 100 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,014,335.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

