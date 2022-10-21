United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

United Community Banks Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.92%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

