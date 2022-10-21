United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.32.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

United Airlines stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.