Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 710 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,241 ($15.00) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Vistry Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vistry Group to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,141.50 ($13.79).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 502 ($6.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,236 ($14.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 709.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 814.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 561.34.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 393,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19). In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 393,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19). Also, insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 399,584 shares of company stock valued at $222,921,760.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.