Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,167 ($26.18) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,289 ($39.74).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.40 ($33.37).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 1,754 ($21.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,954.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,201.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 529.58. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($18.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,441 ($41.58).

Bellway Increases Dividend

About Bellway

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.