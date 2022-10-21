Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 499

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 784 ($9.47) to GBX 499 ($6.03) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Redrow to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 726.29 ($8.78).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 399.80 ($4.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.93. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 701.58. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 717.80 ($8.67). The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,778.40). In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £30,561 ($36,927.26). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,778.40).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

