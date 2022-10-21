United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.32.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.05 on Thursday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

