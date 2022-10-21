XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £258.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3,112.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.79. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 154 ($1.86).

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

About XPS Pensions Group

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,358.14).

(Get Rating)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.