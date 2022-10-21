Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Scotgold Resources stock opened at GBX 63.33 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.82. Scotgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £37.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

