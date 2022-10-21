Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Scotgold Resources Price Performance
Scotgold Resources stock opened at GBX 63.33 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.82. Scotgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £37.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82.
About Scotgold Resources
