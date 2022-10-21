Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.38 ($2.03).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 89.78 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 561.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,625.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock worth $5,022,093.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

