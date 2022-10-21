WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,390 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,390 ($16.80) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010 ($24.29).

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,144 ($13.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,349.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,427.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -42.73. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,730 ($20.90).

Insider Buying and Selling

WH Smith Company Profile

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

(Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.