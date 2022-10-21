National Bank of Canada FI Sells 10,715 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

