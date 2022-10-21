National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

