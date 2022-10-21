National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 6,098 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

