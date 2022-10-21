National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Dover by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $119.10 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.14.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

