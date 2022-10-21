ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $43.92 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

