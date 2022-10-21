National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.10 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3,098.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,746,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

