National Bank of Canada FI Sells 158,341 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,341 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

