National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $9,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.