National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,282,811 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,282,811 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.