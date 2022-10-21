National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.14 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149,965 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Leidos by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Leidos stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

