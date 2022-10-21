Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. PFG Advisors increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOND opened at $87.15 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $110.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17.

