National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,541 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.