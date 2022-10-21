National Bank of Canada FI Sells 16,766 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.99.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

