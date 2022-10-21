National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,623,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,492,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,813,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 232,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $53.82 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $65.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

