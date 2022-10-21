Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3,807.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after acquiring an additional 547,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

