Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,251.25 ($27.20).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,136 ($25.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market cap of £108.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 601.13. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,285.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,418.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

