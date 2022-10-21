PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on PRS REIT from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

PRS REIT Price Performance

PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 88.34 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £485.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. PRS REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PRS REIT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, insider David Steffan Francis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £16,600 ($20,058.00). In other news, insider Stephen Smith bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £70,400 ($85,065.25). Also, insider David Steffan Francis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($20,058.00).

PRS REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.