City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

City Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

CHCO opened at $98.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.50. City has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.