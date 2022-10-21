Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

