Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

