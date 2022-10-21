Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAVI. Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Navient to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Navient by 25.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Navient by 187.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Navient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.