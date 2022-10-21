Cwm LLC Has $316,000 Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

