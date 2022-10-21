Reviewing EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV 8.89% 8.04% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 1 4 0 2.80 ageas SA/NV 1 3 3 0 2.29

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus price target of $179.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.95%. ageas SA/NV has a consensus price target of $47.74, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than ageas SA/NV.

Risk & Volatility

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and ageas SA/NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $23.45 billion 2.93 $1.73 billion N/A N/A ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.45 $999.72 million $6.04 6.46

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than ageas SA/NV.

Dividends

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. ageas SA/NV pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats ageas SA/NV on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions; and Transitions Signature Gen 8 photochromic lens, as well as develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses and Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, and SolarShield brands; Reebok, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Nine West, Dockers, French Connection, Ironman, Rawlings, Bodyglove, Panama Jack, Marvel, and Disney; Bolon, Molsion, Qina, and Prosun brands; and Mujosh and Aojo brands. It has a network of 490 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

