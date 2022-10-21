Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $253,000 Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

