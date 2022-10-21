D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

