Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Lauren Merendino Sells 1,703 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

MYOV stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

