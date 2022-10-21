Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 49,100 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $42,226.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 141,900 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $127,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 69,764 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $59,997.04.

On Monday, September 19th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 77,062 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $63,961.46.

On Thursday, August 11th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $184,127.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

MDRR stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.