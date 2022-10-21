Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.