Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

