Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Cut by Analyst

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luxfer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Luxfer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LXFR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Luxfer has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,918 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.