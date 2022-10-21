Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $296.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.41 and its 200 day moving average is $333.29. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

