Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.