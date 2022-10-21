Capital One Financial Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $24.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.31 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

