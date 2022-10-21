Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Issued By Zacks Research

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $381.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

