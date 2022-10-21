VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 25,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,182.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $112,318.95.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $132,439.23.

On Monday, August 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Stories

