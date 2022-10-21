Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 73,761 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $472,808.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,958,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,605,965.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 20th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $75,017.80.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 219.35%. The company had revenue of $34.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 354,649 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 73.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

