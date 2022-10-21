Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 73,761 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $472,808.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,958,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,605,965.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $75,017.80.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 219.35%. The company had revenue of $34.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 354,649 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 73.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

