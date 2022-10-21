Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE:HRTG opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 34.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.